Devin Booker News: Goes for 26 points
Booker notched 26 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 111-109 victory over the Clippers.
Booker had a strong showing once again and continues to put up excellent scoring numbers on a steady basis as one of the Suns' go-to options on offense. Booker has scored over 25 points in seven of his last nine outings, averaging 29.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game in that stretch.
