Devin Booker News: Goes for 28 points Sunday

Booker contributed 28 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-109 victory over Portland.

Booker led the Suns in scoring once again, and the star guard is going through one of his most productive stretches of the season in recent weeks. He's scored at least 25 points in all but one of his last 10 games, averaging 28.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game in that stretch.