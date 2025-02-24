Devin Booker News: Goes for 31 points Sunday
Booker had 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors.
Booker posted 29 points in the win over the Bulls in the first leg of this back-to-back set Saturday, and he followed it up with an even better showing in this loss to Toronto. Booker has had a few down games of late, but the star guard continues to operate as a key piece on offense for the Suns. He's scored at least 24 points in four of his last six outings, a span in which he's averaging 27.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now