Devin Booker News: Goes for 31 points Sunday

Booker had 31 points (12-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Raptors.

Booker posted 29 points in the win over the Bulls in the first leg of this back-to-back set Saturday, and he followed it up with an even better showing in this loss to Toronto. Booker has had a few down games of late, but the star guard continues to operate as a key piece on offense for the Suns. He's scored at least 24 points in four of his last six outings, a span in which he's averaging 27.5 points, 7.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the floor in that span.