Devin Booker News: Good to go for All-Star Game
Booker (ankle) will play in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Booker missed Phoenix's loss to the Thunder on Wednesday -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right ankle injury management. However, the five-time All-Star is set to suit up for Team USA Stars on Sunday. Through 43 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, he's averaging 25.2 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 33.9 minutes per game.
