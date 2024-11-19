Devin Booker News: Held in check

Booker notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to Orlando.

This dud comes on the heels of a 44-point performance Sunday against Minnesota. His production hasn't been consistent, but to be fair, he's been the focus of opposing team's game plans with Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) both sidelined.