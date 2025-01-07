Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:11am

Booker had 10 points (3-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 109-99 victory over the 76ers.

Booker was held to a season-low 10 points Monday, but the Suns were still able to snap a four-game losing streak. Big changes could be coming to Phoenix with the franchise linked to Jimmy Butler, and it's no secret that Bradley Beal could be on the way out. Whatever happens, Booker's fantasy value is unlikely to change much as he'll continue to be a focal point of the offense in any scenario.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now