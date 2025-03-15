Devin Booker News: Hits for 22 in Friday's win

Booker logged 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-106 win over Sacramento.

He tied Kevin Durant for the team lead in scoring on the night while recording his 10th double-double of the season and setting a new season high in assists. Booker has scored more than 20 points in four of the last five games, averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 assists, 5.0 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.0 steals over that stretch as the Suns try to claw their way into the Play-In Tournament.