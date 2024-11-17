Devin Booker News: Hits season-high 44 points in loss
Booker logged 44 points (15-29 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
After posting a season-low 12 points in Friday's loss to the Thunder, Booker produced a stellar bounce-back game with a new season-high mark in points. The star shooting guard also set a season high in threes made, and he has now hit three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven outings. Through 14 regular-season matchups, Booker has averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 36.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now