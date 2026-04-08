Devin Booker News: Keeps up solid production in loss
Booker finished with 31 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 15-16 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 loss to Houston.
Booker followed up a 30-point night against the Bulls with another solid outcome against the Rockets. A hot start wasn't enough to turn the tide, and it was a critical loss against a team that they are currently fending off for the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Although the upcoming matchup against the Mavericks is winnable, the team will rely on big nights from Booker as the Suns round out the season against the Lakers and the Thunder.
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