Devin Booker News: Leading scorer in loss

Booker produced 24 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 122-105 loss to Denver.

With Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe) both sidelined Saturday, Booker led the Suns in scoring but had trouble getting his shot off against extra defensive attention. The 28-year-old guard has topped 20 points in seven of the last eight games, averaging 30.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.8 boards and 2.9 threes over that stretch, and his usage should remain elevated until his star teammates get healthy.