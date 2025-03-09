Devin Booker News: Leading scorer in victory

Booker racked up 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 win over the Mavericks.

Booker didn't connect on a three in Sunday's contest, but still led all Phoenix players in scoring while concluding second on the team in assists in a winning effort. Booker failed to connect on a three for the eighth time this year, doing so with five or more three-point attempts in four of those outings.