Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Leads team in minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 12:55pm

Booker provided 28 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 loss to the Timberwolves.

Booker is averaging a career-high 37.0 minutes per contest this season. That trend continued Wednesday as the star guard tallied his fifth contest of the campaign with at least 40 minutes played. However, this increased playing time has coincided with a decrease in efficiency, as Booker is shooting just 44.4 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three in 2024-25 compared to 49.2 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three last year.

