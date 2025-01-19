Devin Booker News: Lights up Pistons for 35

Booker racked up 35 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 victory over Detroit.

Kevin Durant just edged him out on the night with 36 points, but Booker still extended his streak of games with at least 30 points to five. During that blistering span, the 28-year-old guard has averaged 34.2 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 boards, 4.4 threes and 2.2 steals while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor, 44.0 percent from beyond the arc and 92.9 percent from the charity stripe on 8.4 FT attempts.