Devin Booker News: Logs third double-double of season

Booker closed Tuesday's 127-100 win over the Lakers with 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes.

Booker was relieved of his heavy load with the returns of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and the restored lineup immediately gave Booker's assist total a boost. He logged double-digit assists for the first time in six games, highlighting the alignment of Durant and Beal to Booker's success in the category.