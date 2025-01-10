Devin Booker News: Logs third straight double-double

Booker provided 20 points (9-21 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 victory over the Hawks.

Booker's assist numbers have allowed him access to the double-double milestone, and he's been an apt dime-dropper since returning from a five-game absence. He's averaged 10.0 assists alongside 21.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the five games after his return and is successfully re-establishing his role as the team's second scoring option behind Kevin Durant.