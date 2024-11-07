Devin Booker News: Misses out on double-double

Booker contributed 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and nine assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-112 victory over the Heat.

Booker's team-high nine assists left him just short of a double-double during Wednesday's win. Across his last three outings, the star guard is averaging 8.0 dimes. However, Booker is in a brief shooting slump, converting just 17.4 percent of his 7.7 three-point attempts per contest over that span.