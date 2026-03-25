Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Misses potential game winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Booker posted 22 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 125-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Booker's last-second three caromed off the rim, denying the Suns a much-needed victory. Despite the disappointing end, Booker led the Suns in scoring and received solid support from the rest of the first unit. The All-Star has averaged 28.0 points, 5.3 assists amd 3.9 rebounds for the month of March.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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