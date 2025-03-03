Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 11:07am

Booker closed Sunday's 116-98 loss to Minnesota with 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes.

Booker was held to 17 points for the second consecutive game as the Suns picked up their fourth loss in their last five games. This could just be a small bump in the road for Booker, as he remains on pace for a second-round finish in nine-category formats with 26.0 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.7 three-pointers.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
