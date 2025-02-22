Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker News: Near double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Booker registered 29 points (10-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.

Booker finished Saturday's game as the Suns' leader in scoring and assists and connected on four triples for the seventh time this season. Booker has dished at least eight dimes in four of his last five games, and over that span he has averaged 26.8 points, 7.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 40.2 minutes per game. Saturday was the first time since Jan. 4 that Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were all in the starting lineup together, and Sunday's game against Toronto will determine whether that change is permanent.

