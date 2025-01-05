Devin Booker News: Near triple-double in loss

Booker posted 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine assists and eight boards through 36 minutes of play in the 126-108 loss to the Pacers on Saturday.

The guard fell just shy of what would've marked his first triple-double of the season, and the second of his career. Although he missed the mark, it was encouraging to see Booker produce such a well-rounded performance in just his second game back from a groin injury that sidelined him for a week. He's back in action Monday against the 76ers.