Devin Booker News: No longer on injury report
Booker (back) is not on the injury report and will be available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Booker missed the Suns' final game before the All-Star break with a lower back contusion, but the star guard will be available for this matchup Thursday and should handle his regular workload. Booker is averaging a robust 28.1 points per game over his last 10 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now