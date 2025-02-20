Fantasy Basketball
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: No longer on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Booker (back) is not on the injury report and will be available for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

Booker missed the Suns' final game before the All-Star break with a lower back contusion, but the star guard will be available for this matchup Thursday and should handle his regular workload. Booker is averaging a robust 28.1 points per game over his last 10 contests.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
