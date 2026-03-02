Devin Booker News: Not listed on injury report
Booker (hip) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Kings.
Booker is ready to make his return to the hardwood after missing Phoenix's last four matchups while tending to a right hip strain. The star guard has had some tough injury luck lately, as he also dealt with an ankle issue before the break, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Suns monitor Booker's minutes closely in his first game back.
