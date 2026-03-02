Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Booker (hip) has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Kings.

Booker is ready to make his return to the hardwood after missing Phoenix's last four matchups while tending to a right hip strain. The star guard has had some tough injury luck lately, as he also dealt with an ankle issue before the break, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Suns monitor Booker's minutes closely in his first game back.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
