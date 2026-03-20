Devin Booker News: Not listed on injury report
Booker (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Booker appeared to tweak his ankle on the final shot of Thursday's loss to the Spurs, though he's not listed on the injury report for Saturday. The star guard has appeared in 10 straight games, averaging 30.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 34.2 minutes per tilt during that stretch.
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