Devin Booker News: Paces team with 33 points in loss

Booker had 33 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Knicks.

Booker was once again forced to carry a heavy load due to the Suns' depleted lineup, and he delivered with a solid-all-around stat line. Booker continues to be a viable DFS target with Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) out, as he's guaranteed to accrue massive production through increased usage.