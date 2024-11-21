Devin Booker News: Paces team with 33 points in loss
Booker had 33 points (12-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 138-122 loss to the Knicks.
Booker was once again forced to carry a heavy load due to the Suns' depleted lineup, and he delivered with a solid-all-around stat line. Booker continues to be a viable DFS target with Kevin Durant (calf) and Bradley Beal (calf) out, as he's guaranteed to accrue massive production through increased usage.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now