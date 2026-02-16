Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Plays supporting role Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Booker logged 28 total minutes Sunday across Team Stars' three games at All-Star weekend in Los Angeles, finishing with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and eight assists.

Booker started in all three games for the Stars, recording no more than five points in any contest while taking a back seat to backcourt mate and MVP Anthony Edwards (32 points on 13-for-22 shooting). Prior to All-Star weekend, Booker had missed the Suns' most recent game Wednesday versus the Thunder due to right ankle injury management, but he should be good to go for Phoenix's first contest of the second half Thursday in San Antonio.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 5
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago