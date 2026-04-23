Devin Booker News: Pops for 22 in Wednesday's loss

Booker supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The 29-year-old guard extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to 13, dating back to March 22. However, Booker may not be quite 100 percent healthy. Since missing a couple of contests toward the end of the regular season due to an ankle issue, he hasn't topped 23 points in four games and has shot just 14.3 percent (2-for-14) from three-point range. He may need to find another gear when the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday if the Suns are going to avoid being swept.