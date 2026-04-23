Devin Booker News: Pops for 22 in Wednesday's loss
Booker supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The 29-year-old guard extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to 13, dating back to March 22. However, Booker may not be quite 100 percent healthy. Since missing a couple of contests toward the end of the regular season due to an ankle issue, he hasn't topped 23 points in four games and has shot just 14.3 percent (2-for-14) from three-point range. He may need to find another gear when the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 3 on Saturday if the Suns are going to avoid being swept.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 195 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 176 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday's Play-In Games6 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More