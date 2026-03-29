Devin Booker News: Pours in 26 points

Booker produced 26 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes during Saturday's 134-109 victory over Utah.

Booker and teammate Jalen Green inflicted all of their damage in just three quarters, as both of them took a seat and missed the final stanza with the game well in hand. The Suns will need more inspired performances from Booker as they make one final push to claw their way out of the play-in bracket. The All-Star veteran has had a scintillating month of production, averaging 27.9 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 14 games in March.