Devin Booker News: Pours in 39 points in defeat

Booker racked up 39 points (14-32 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 loss to the Bucks.

Booker supplied a game-high 39 points Tuesday, logging his 23rd outing with at least 30 points in 70 regular-season appearances. The superstar also tied the game-high mark in assists en route to his 15th double-double on the season. The 28-year-old has totaled 67 points, 14 assists and six rebounds in his last two appearances, following a lackluster four-game stretch in which he had averaged only 15.0 points per contest while shooting 35.5 percent from the field. Booker should continue to receive a bump in usage as the club's top option due to Kevin Durant (ankle) being sidelined.