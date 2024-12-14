Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Pours in game-high 34

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Booker racked up 34 points (13-27 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 134-126 win over the Jazz.

The veteran guard led all scorers on the night as he posted his highest point total since Nov. 17, when he dropped 44 on the Timberwolves. Booker has topped 20 points in nine straight games, averaging 28.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.8 boards, 2.9 threes and 1.2 steals over that stretch.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now