Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Pours in game-high 37 in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Booker logged 37 points (13-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 victory over the Mavericks.

The 29-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he produced at least 30 points for a third straight game, and the ninth time in the last 15 contests. Over that latter stretch, Booker is averaging 29.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 boards and 2.1 threes.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 8
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago