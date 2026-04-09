Devin Booker News: Pours in game-high 37 in win

Booker logged 37 points (13-27 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 victory over the Mavericks.

The 29-year-old guard led all scorers on the night as he produced at least 30 points for a third straight game, and the ninth time in the last 15 contests. Over that latter stretch, Booker is averaging 29.8 points, 5.8 assists, 3.6 boards and 2.1 threes.