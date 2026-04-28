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Devin Booker News: Puts up 24 points in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Booker registered 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Booker was unable to pull a game back for the Suns as the season came to an end Monday night. Playing in his 11th NBA campaign, Booker compiled regular-season averages of 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 33.5 minutes per contest.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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