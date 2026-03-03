Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Returns with 17 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 11:37pm

Booker racked up 17 points (6-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

The Suns managed to go 2-2 with Booker out of the lineup, but his return was a great boost for a team teetering on the fringe of playoff contention. The All-Star played 31 minutes with no restrictions in his return, and we were able to witness the complete backcourt with Jalen Green available. Booker and Green have had only seven chances to play alongside each other due to injuries from both players, and the healthy duo should dramatically increase the Suns' fortunes down the stretch.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Four-Game Teams, Matchup Targets & Top Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
NBA
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago