Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Scoring binge continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Booker amassed 34 points (11-27 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-14 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves.

Booker topped 30 points for the sixth time in his past seven games, although his peripheral contributions continue to be largely underwhelming. This is demonstrated by the fact that in four games over the past week, despite averaging 37.0 points per game, Booker has been barely a top 70 player in standard leagues. While the offense is great, managers are undoubtedly looking for more, particularly in the assists and threes columns.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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