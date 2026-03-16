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Devin Booker News: Scoring outburst not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Booker recorded 40 points (15-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block over 37 minutes during the Suns' 120-112 loss to the Celtics on Monday.

Booker carried the Suns' offensively during Monday's loss, with 29 of his team-high 40 points occurring over the second and third quarters, though he scored just five points in the fourth as the Celtics' defense shifted their focus to the superstar guard. Booker has scored 37 or more points in five of 10 appearances in Boston, including his 70-point explosion during the 2017-18 season. He has tallied at least 30 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 33.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 3.0 threes and 0.7 steals over 35.0 minutes per game.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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