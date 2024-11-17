Devin Booker News: Sets season-high 44 points in loss

Booker logged 44 points (15-29 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 40 minutes during Sunday's 120-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

After posting a season-low 12 points in Friday's loss to the Thunder, Booker produced a stellar bounce-back game with a new season-high mark in points. The star shooting guard also set a season high in threes made, and he has now hit three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven outings. Through 14 regular-season matchups, Booker has averaged 24.0 points, 6.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 36.6 minutes per game.