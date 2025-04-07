Devin Booker News: Shines despite another loss

Booker provided 40 points (16-29 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Knicks.

Booker has scored at least 37 points in the Suns' last three games, but he can't do everything alone, as Phoenix has lost those three contests by 10 or more points. Despite the team's overall struggles, Booker's explosive scoring run has been gold in fantasy, and he should continue to have a sky-high usage rate while playing alongside a struggling Bradley Beal and with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined. Booker is averaging 27.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game over his last 10 outings.