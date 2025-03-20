Devin Booker News: Shines with 41 points in win

Booker chipped in 41 points (14-26 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 victory over the Bulls.

Booker scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter, effectively negating a late rally from the Bulls. The much-needed win put the Suns back in 10th place in the West, increasing their odds to make the postseason. Sustained production from Booker and Kevin Durant is necessary to keep them there, and Booker will need more nights like Wednesday to maximize Phoenix's chances. The standout guard has regressed on occasion recently, with two 19-point games that fell well below his usual results. He's scored above 30 points only twice during the month of March.