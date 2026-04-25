Devin Booker News: Struggles with shot in loss

Booker closed with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Booker briefly exited Saturday's game after tweaking his ankle when he got tripped up by Luguentz Dort, but he returned a few minutes later and didn't appear any worse for wear. He still struggled to find his shot with Dort draped all over him, and he'll need to be better if the Suns hope to avoid a four-game sweep in Monday's Game 4.