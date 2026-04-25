Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Struggles with shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Booker closed with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Booker briefly exited Saturday's game after tweaking his ankle when he got tripped up by Luguentz Dort, but he returned a few minutes later and didn't appear any worse for wear. He still struggled to find his shot with Dort draped all over him, and he'll need to be better if the Suns hope to avoid a four-game sweep in Monday's Game 4.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
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