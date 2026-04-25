Devin Booker News: Struggles with shot in loss
Booker closed with 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to the Thunder in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Booker briefly exited Saturday's game after tweaking his ankle when he got tripped up by Luguentz Dort, but he returned a few minutes later and didn't appear any worse for wear. He still struggled to find his shot with Dort draped all over him, and he'll need to be better if the Suns hope to avoid a four-game sweep in Monday's Game 4.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 223 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 223 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 197 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 178 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday's Play-In Games8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More