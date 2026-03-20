Devin Booker News: Struggles with shot Thursday

Booker contributed 22 points (8-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) and five assists over 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 loss to the Spurs.

Booker needed 21 shots to score 22 points, and while the star guard didn't have his best game from an efficiency perspective, he continues to play at a high level for the Suns even when he isn't at his best. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned by Booker's shooting woes in this game, as the Spurs are a tough defensive matchup, and Booker has been playing well, all things considered. Booker is averaging 30.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor in 10 games since the beginning of March.