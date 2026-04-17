Devin Booker News: Tossed Friday
Booker was ejected with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 111-96 Play-In Tournament win over the Warriors. He finished with 20 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes.
Both Draymond Green, who was on the bench after fouling out, and Booker were ejected late in the final quarter. The star guard and Jalen Green combined for 56 points as the Suns ended the Warriors' playoff hopes. Booker and the Suns are now set to face the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.
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