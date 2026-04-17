Devin Booker headshot

Devin Booker News: Tossed Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Booker was ejected with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday's 111-96 Play-In Tournament win over the Warriors. He finished with 20 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes.

Both Draymond Green, who was on the bench after fouling out, and Booker were ejected late in the final quarter. The star guard and Jalen Green combined for 56 points as the Suns ended the Warriors' playoff hopes. Booker and the Suns are now set to face the Thunder in the first round of the playoffs.

Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Devin Booker See More
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
NBA
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 14
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-in Tournament Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
NBA
NBA Players Who Have Never Won a Championship: Best Active Players Without a Ring in 2026 Playoffs
Author Image
Thomas Leary
4 days ago