Devin Carter Injury: Assigned to G League
Carter was assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate Thursday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.
Carter is nearing a return to game action after undergoing surgery in mid-July to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The rookie will likely spend significant time with the G League's Stockton Kings, as he is expected to work his way back to playing form slowly.
