Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter Injury: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 26, 2024 at 3:20pm

Carter was assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate Thursday, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Carter is nearing a return to game action after undergoing surgery in mid-July to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The rookie will likely spend significant time with the G League's Stockton Kings, as he is expected to work his way back to playing form slowly.

