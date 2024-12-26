Devin Carter Injury: Continues to progress in recovery
The Kings announced Thursday that Carter (shoulder) has been cleared for unrestricted basketball activities, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
Carter has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. While the rookie guard is making progress in his recovery, Carter is expected to be assigned to the G League to ease his way back into game shape.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now