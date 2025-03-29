Devin Carter Injury: Exits Saturday's contest
Carter went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Orlando due to a right shoulder injury, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.
Carter checked out of the game and immediately went to the locker room while holding his right shoulder. He'll be evaluated by trainers during halftime, and Markelle Fultz would stand to see an uptick in playing time in the second half if Carter is unable to return.
