Devin Carter

Devin Carter Injury: Exits Saturday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 3:21pm

Carter went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Orlando due to a right shoulder injury, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports.

Carter checked out of the game and immediately went to the locker room while holding his right shoulder. He'll be evaluated by trainers during halftime, and Markelle Fultz would stand to see an uptick in playing time in the second half if Carter is unable to return.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
