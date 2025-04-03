Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 1:56pm

The Kings announced Thursday that Carter has been diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, is considered day-to-day, and will be listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Carter has already missed Sacramento's previous two contests due to a right shoulder contusion and could remain sidelined Friday. However, the rookie guard averaged just 2.0 minutes per contest in his previous three appearances, so his potential shouldn't significantly impact Sacramento's rotation.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now