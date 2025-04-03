Devin Carter Injury: Iffy for Friday

The Kings announced Thursday that Carter has been diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, is considered day-to-day, and will be listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Hornets, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Carter has already missed Sacramento's previous two contests due to a right shoulder contusion and could remain sidelined Friday. However, the rookie guard averaged just 2.0 minutes per contest in his previous three appearances, so his potential shouldn't significantly impact Sacramento's rotation.