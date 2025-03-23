Devin Carter Injury: Iffy to face Boston

Carter (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

The illness is a new concern for Carter, who has appeared in each of the Kings' last nine outings. The rookie first-round pick has played double-digit minutes in seven of those nine games, averaging 5.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 13.7 minutes per contest. Markelle Fultz and Keon Ellis are candidates for an uptick in playing time if Carter or Malik Monk (illness) are sidelined.