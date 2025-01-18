Fantasy Basketball
Devin Carter

Devin Carter Injury: Likely out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Carter didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to right wrist soreness and will likely be out for Sunday's game versus the Wizards, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Carter's expected absence could open up minutes for Kevin Huerter, Jordan McLaughlin (personal) and Colby Jones. However, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify Ellis' status against Washington.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
More Stats & News
