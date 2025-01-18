Devin Carter Injury: Likely out Sunday
Carter didn't participate in Saturday's practice due to right wrist soreness and will likely be out for Sunday's game versus the Wizards, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Carter's expected absence could open up minutes for Kevin Huerter, Jordan McLaughlin (personal) and Colby Jones. However, fantasy managers should look out for an official injury report to clarify Ellis' status against Washington.
