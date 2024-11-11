Devin Carter Injury: Making progress through injury
Carter (shoulder) was cleared to participate in unrestricted shooting drills Monday, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Carter underwent a procedure in mid-July to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which he suffered during a pre-draft workout. He has progressed through the injury enough to work on shooting again, and his injury will be re-evaluated in January.
