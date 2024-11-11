Fantasy Basketball
Devin Carter headshot

Devin Carter Injury: Making progress through injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Carter (shoulder) was cleared to participate in unrestricted shooting drills Monday, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Carter underwent a procedure in mid-July to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which he suffered during a pre-draft workout. He has progressed through the injury enough to work on shooting again, and his injury will be re-evaluated in January.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
