Devin Carter Injury: Not playing Monday
Carter has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers due to a right shoulder contusion.
Carter injured his shoulder during Satuday's 121-91 loss to the Magic, and the rookie first-round pick should be considered day-to-day. Markelle Fultz should see a slight uptick in playing time off the bench due to Carter's absence. Carter's next chance to play is Wednesday against the Wizards.
