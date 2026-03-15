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Devin Carter Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Carter (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Carter will join Russell Westbrook (foot) and Malik Monk (ankle) on the inactive list for Sunday's game, leaving Killian Hayes as the only available point guard on the roster. Carter's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Spurs.

Devin Carter
Sacramento Kings
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