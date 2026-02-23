Devin Carter Injury: Out Monday
Carter (back) is out for Monday's game against Memphis.
After being a late addition to the injury report with lower-back soreness, Carter is now downgraded to out. The Kings could opt for a hot-hand approach between Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook on Monday, with Nique Clifford also having a clearer path to minutes.
